Two Feared Killed In Fire Outbreak At Ex-Gov Akala’s Residence (Pictures)

No fewer than two women have been reportedly killed during a fire outbreak at the Ogbomoso residence of a former Oyo State governor, late Adebayo Alao-Akala.

It was gathered that the house of the former governor, located in the Randa area of Ogbomoso, was razed by fire in the early hours of Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that Alao-Akala, died in 2022 following a protracted illness.

However, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyinka Akinyemiju, announced the fire incident in a statement released yesterday.

He said: “The agency received a distress call around 7:57 am on Monday, after which officers immediately swung into action to stop the fire.

“We left the station at exactly 07:59hrs, but on getting there, we met the house fully engulfed by fire and the roof off.

“We immediately swung into action and we were able to rescue one person while the fire is still on during the course of firefighting. One person was reported and handed over to CSP Kehinde Abayomi, the DPO Arowomole Police Station. We returned to the station at 12:42hrs.”

Meanwhile, a family source confirmed to The PUNCH that one of the injured persons rushed to the hospital eventually passed away.

He said: “One of the injured persons that we rushed to the hospital has also been confirmed dead.”

An indigene of Ogbomoso, who asked not to be named, said that those who lost their lives were living in the house.

He said: “I have been informed. Yes. The two people are those living in the house.

“I have called on of the people who are in the house and he has confirmed it to me. The inferno happened this morning.”

See pictures bellow