Two Injured As DSS Operatives Clash With NSCDC Officials In Edo

Crisis erupted at the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin, on Monday as operatives of the Department of State Services clashed with private guards and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.
It was gathered that the clash started when DSS officials brought in one of their men who had collapsed during a meeting in their office, and the medical staff allegedly rejected the victim.
However, calm was restored with the help of the Chief Security Officer of Government House and the police, who were called from the Oba Market Police Station.
INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that at the end of the clash, several people, including private security guards and female NSCDC personnel, reportedly sustained degrees of injuries.
Speaking with The Nation, a DSS official said: “We were in a meeting when the person we brought to the hospital slumped, and he was rushed to our health facility to check his pulse.
“We then rushed him to the Edo Specialist Hospital, which is the closest to our office, but the reception we got there was poor.
“It was our people that had to bring our colleague down from the vehicle. When you go to the hospital, courtesy demands that you bring the patient down and attend to him or her; at least show commitment, but right in the car, they said they cannot carry him, and we have to carry him down ourselves.”
READ MORE: “DSS Operations Must Not Be Politicized” – Osun Monarch
Meanwhile, after contacting the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr David Odiko, said that the patient was promptly attended to by the doctor on duty, who confirmed him dead, but that the DSS personnel refused to accept it.
He said, “I was not in the hospital when the incident happened because I was in the court for a case. It was from there that they called me, and when I got to the hospital, they had left, but I met policemen on the ground.
“They brought him as an emergency case. He was said to have slumped, and the doctor on duty went to check, and he said he met the guy lying on the seat of the car and that the patient wasn’t breathing.
“He couldn’t see the chest and abdomen moving, then he proceeded to check if there was still pulse and heartbeat which were also absent. He said he still proceeded to do CPR, but there was no response.
“The diagnosis the doctor made was that he was brought in dead, and they said they were not going to take that, and they personally moved him into our facility and dropped him on the floor. I was told that another group of personnel injured the Civil Defence personnel that was on duty on her head.”