Two Injured As DSS Operatives Clash With NSCDC Officials In Edo

Crisis erupted at the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin, on Monday as operatives of the Department of State Services clashed with private guards and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

It was gathered that the clash started when DSS officials brought in one of their men who had collapsed during a meeting in their office, and the medical staff allegedly rejected the victim.

However, calm was restored with the help of the Chief Security Officer of Government House and the police, who were called from the Oba Market Police Station.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that at the end of the clash, several people, including private security guards and female NSCDC personnel, reportedly sustained degrees of injuries.

Speaking with The Nation, a DSS official said: “We were in a meeting when the person we brought to the hospital slumped, and he was rushed to our health facility to check his pulse.

“We then rushed him to the Edo Specialist Hospital, which is the closest to our office, but the reception we got there was poor.

“It was our people that had to bring our colleague down from the vehicle. When you go to the hospital, courtesy demands that you bring the patient down and attend to him or her; at least show commitment, but right in the car, they said they cannot carry him, and we have to carry him down ourselves.”

Meanwhile, after contacting the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr David Odiko, said that the patient was promptly attended to by the doctor on duty, who confirmed him dead, but that the DSS personnel refused to accept it.