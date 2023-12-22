Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos, Kills Aged Woman

A woman said to be in her 80s, has died during a partial collapse of a two-storey building located at number 34 Oloto Street, Borno Way, off Freeman Street, Oyingbo, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified woman lost her life as a result of the impact suffered when the building collapsed on her.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke with Vanguard, identified as Kehinde Adeboye, revealed that the incident happened at about 7.45 am on Thursday, killing the old woman.

However, the Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed the casualty, saying no record of further injury in the unfortunate incident.

Oke-Osanyitolu added that the agency received distress calls at about 8:30 am and the rescue team arrived at about 8:42 am.

He said: “The Agency responded to distress calls concerning the above and upon arrival

discovered a storey building in a state of partial collapse.

“Further information gathered at the incident scene revealed that an internal suspended beam in a room collapsed at about 7:45 am due to the ageing and lack of maintenance of the structure.

“Unfortunately, an old woman died from the impact of the partial collapse.”