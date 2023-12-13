US Church Honors Late Singer, Mohbad For Their Christmas Celebration

Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, whose real name was Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has been honoured in the US.

A church in the United States paid tribute to the singer as part of their Christmas celebration.

The church erected a statue of Mohbad as Father Christmas.

This has stirred reactions on social media…

One Solo Blinkz wrote, “Imole will always live on

One A Isha wrote, “My chest

One Tim AIG disagreeing with it wrote, “Not necessary”.

One Thick And Bold wrote, “May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and the bosom of the lord. Amen

One Mz Seun Funmi wrote, “Kai! He didn’t get to see all this love. Continue to rest on Moh.