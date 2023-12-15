“We Sold This Home, Not Him” – Yul Edochie Accused Of Faking Property Sales

Renowned Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been exposed for leading a false life after a real estate company called him out for purporting to be the seller of a property they sold.

Recall that a few months ago, the actor and his second wife, Judy Austin, announced on their social media pages that they had launched the real estate company, Isi Mmili Company.

In a recent development, Yul Edochie announced the sale of a property on his page, days after putting it up for sale.

However, some social media users who had spotted the same house on a different Real Estate company’s page accused the actor of faking the business deal.

The actual company that sold the house also joined the comment section to confirm the fraudulent post of the actor for faking a sale made by them.

See some reactions below…

queenofswaggs wrote: “Oga u no sell anything I love your fake doings😂.”

creativehandscakes said: “No be him sell the house o, the person wey sell am dey comment section. Yul no get single shame again. Judy has happened to to every area of his life.”

kamupira101 stated: “The Yul clout chaser we know would have posted who bought the house shaking hands,or bank balance or something for evidence it’s a lie😂😂😂 anywhere Congratulations to Queen May 👏❤️”

mazisaintbruno penned: “Joro to Joro. Fake it until you make it 😂.”