“We’re Transforming Nigeria With Support Of NASS” – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the efforts of his administration to transform Nigeria’s economy are yielding results with the support of the National Assembly.

Tinubu made this known while speaking at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, in Abuja.

He said that the challenges facing the country will be jointly assessed by the executive and legislature with a view to evolving implementable solutions for the good of Nigerians.

Tinubu said: “Having Senate President Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed.

“I believe in the person of Sen. Godswill Akpabio. He is truly in God’s will for his life. I was governor in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and he was a commissioner.

“As a commissioner, he was extremely inquisitive about what was going on in Lagos. I didn’t know then that he wanted to be a governor. As governor, he transformed Akwa Ibom tremendously.”