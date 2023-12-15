‘Where Is PDP’s Leader? What Is He Doing? Rivers Crisis May Cause National Turmoil’ – Bode George

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned that the ongoing political feud in Rivers State could become a national problem.

While speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, he urged the leadership of the PDP to intervene and urgently resolve the issue.

According to him, this is not the time to be warring as the nation is already grappling with dire socio-economic issues.

“Rivers is a very important state electoral-wise. The crisis can spread to other parts of the country. I want to plead with all sides in the interest of this nation. This is not the time to fight; our economic situation is terrible. People are hungry and angry.

“Where is the leader of the PDP? What’s he doing? The party leaders should defend and resolve this crisis,” George said.

Information Nigeria reports that the crisis stems from a “structure” fallout between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.