Why Fame Is A ‘Crazy Punishment’ – Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez, a well-known Nigerian rapper, has referred to his notoriety as a “crazy punishment” and opened up on his personal life.

The singer made this known during his participation in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, hosted by Joey Akan.

According to Blaqbonez, individuals considered “normal” and wealthier than celebrities do not experience the same level of stress associated with fame.

The ‘Like Ice Spice’ artist expressed his frustration, stating that being famous in Nigeria hindered him from having genuine enjoyment.

READ MORE: Spyro Gifts Himself New G-Wagon As Early Christmas Gift

In his words;

“I think fame is a punishment. Normal people can have all the money in the world, and drive a way bigger car than I would drive. But in traffic, everybody will leave them and focus on me. Why?

“Now, if I walk into a restaurant, everybody is on me. I can’t even do those basic things. Normal people can have 50 times my money, wear a regular T-shirt and just stroll. Nobody is checking what type of ring, or chain he is wearing or how fresh he is looking. No human being cares. They just go straight to the world to buy whatever they want. Enjoying whatever experiences.

“I can’t even go out in Nigeria to have actual fun. I must be Blaqbonez. It feels like a crazy punishment. Other people who have way more money have a much easier life than me. I have to be hiding.”