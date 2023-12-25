“Why I Don’t Want To Be Anybody’s Role Model” – Odumodublvck

Renowned rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck, has given his followers and anyone else who looks up to him an explanation of why he doesn’t think he’s suitable to be a role model.

In an interview with Zero Conditions, the “Picanto” singer said he disagrees with the notion of responding to criticism with criticism in order to protect his reputation.

He emphasized that he would always meet each insult with an equally fitting response, just in the same way people like Davido, Phyno and the rest would always reply.

According to him, folks shouldn’t look at him as a role model because he engages in a lot of vices such as drinking, smoking and fornicating and the best they can do for themselves is to follow Jesus and not him.

“I’m nobody’s role model, Jesus is there follow Jesus” He said in part.

See some reactions…

timi_of_lagos stated: “OdumoduBlvck speaks fact always. This guy is better than most of your favorite yarning dúst.”

@SusanAjibade said: “Man don clear himself…. Follow Jesus”



@UgoBoss_Tony said: “Best advice to those who have allowed social media and celebrity lifestyle to becloud their thought process”

@ay_sadiq penned: “Spilled facts💯

Live your life, no go blame role model for your wrongs.”

@LupinIkenga commented: “Lmao he has a point though, Jesus Christ is our only role model”

