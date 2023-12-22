“Why I’m Lucky To Have You As My Wife” – Lateef Adedimeji Tells Wife, Mo Bimpe As They Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has shared why he is lucky to have Mo Bimpe, as his wife as they celebrate their Second Wedding Anniversary today.

On his Instagram account, he showered his wife with admiration for her caring nature and love-filled heart as he shared beautiful pictures of them over the years.

He noted how it’s two years since they said “I Do” and for him, it is forever to go and he envisaged that their celebration of their lives will last a lifetime and beyond.

He stated that no greater light has illuminated his oath more than the love and change Mo Bimpe has brought into his life. According to him, if his life was a boat floating over the chopping waters, Mo Bimpe is his set of sails that will see him through.

READ MORE: Burna Boy Splashes $700k On Brand New Ferrari 812 GTS

“Which of the blessings of Allah will I deny? None at all.

A great marriage happens when an imperfect couple comes together and learns to enjoy each other’s differences.

It’s two years today, forever to go and

Your heart is always full of love and affection.

Your hands are always caring.

I am lucky to have you as my wife.

No greater light illuminates my path than the love and change you have brought into my life.

The celebration of our lives together will last a lifetime and beyond.

If my life was a boat, floating over the choppy waters of destiny, you are the set of sails that will see me through. Happy wedding anniversary my love. Cheers forever my love, iyawo Alhaji, my obim. @mo_bimpe”. He wrote.

SEE POST: