Why I’ve Been Absent From Public Space – Obahiagbon

Former House of Representatives member, Patrick Obahiagbon, has disclosed reasons for his absence from the public arena lately.

He however attributed it to two crucial factors rooted in his observations during the previous administration.

In an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Obahiagbon expressed a sense of disillusionment with what he perceived as the ineffectiveness of critical engagement with the past government.

“I am absent from the public space for fundamental reasons. One, in the last eight years, I came to a conclusion that the more you engaged in any genuine critical discussion with the last government, the more President Buhari remained ossified. For me, my brother, I don’t engage in political soliloquy, I will not engage in political soliloquy to a man who was not ready to listen to the people.

“The second reason is I came to a realization from my studies that the only business of man on earth is the progressive evolution of himself. When we had a president that was not listening to anybody, I decided to excuse myself.”

Obahiagbon also shared his prediction for the upcoming Edo governorship election, anticipating a fierce battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“In most states, including Edo State, I predict today that the governorship election coming up in Edo is going to be largely contested between the APC and PDP; the Labour Party will not have any significant showing in Edo State.

“And I predict that this election is for the APC. If we lose the election in Edo State, God forbid; that could be because we’ve not been able to manage very well,” he added.