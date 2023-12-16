“Why Most Nollywood Stars Are Supporting The ‘Other Person’ Against Me” – Yul Edochie (Video)

Actor Yul Edochie, has explained why his wife May Edochie, whom he referred to as the “other person,” is receiving support from other Nollywood celebrities.

In a podcast interview, the seasoned actor claimed that a lot of his peers are jealous of his success and are as a result cruelly confronting and criticising him in all of his endeavours.

He stated that he is bigger and stronger than them, which is why they are against him and throwing their support behind his estranged wife.

In a suggestive statement, he said that they chose to support the opposition party in other to show their disdain for him rather than because they love him.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote:

“Jealousy wan kill them.

My career is bigger than theirs.

My name is bigger than theirs.

My acting prowess, they can’t match it even in their next life.

My voice alone is bigger than all their careers put together.

