Why Things Have Been Difficult For Me After Leaving Big Brother House – Adekunle Spills

Reality Star, Adekunle Olopade, opened up in a recent interview with The Sun, about some challenges he faced after leaving the Big Brother house.

He listed the difficulties he has encountered since becoming well-known.

It’s no secret that being famous has its disadvantages, but Adekunle seems to be experiencing them for the first time after he claimed he can’t go to the market or use public transportation.

When asked how he handles his fame, Adekunle replied:

READ MORE: Desmond Elliot Adulates Wife As They Celebrate 20 Years Wedding Anniversary

“I will be very honest with you. I find it very difficult to adjust because one of the things that comes with being a media personality is you have to understand the way to live. Unfortunately, I am a very different person, I like to do things differently, by saying this now means I might not be able to do this again. I always go to Balogun and Tinubu market and I put on a face mask. I quickly walk into the market and come back.

When I used to run my business I go to the market by myself. So, going into the house for a few months and coming back I realized that a lot has changed. I found it difficult to adjust to it. When I wanted to connect I was at my call. All those things I used to do, take public transportation, go to the market, or maybe stand at the bus stop because I still want to feel like a regular person. I realized that I will have to do away with some things for security reasons. It’s slower at the pace, but I have to adjust to it.”