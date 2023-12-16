Wike Ignored My Counsel, Ganduje Planning To Deal With Him — APC Chieftain, Eze On Rivers Crisis

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), has claimed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike ignored his counsel prior to the Rivers State political crisis.

According to the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the law of nature and retributive justice is at work against Wike, who is currently in a battle with Governor Siminialayi Fubara, over who steers the State.

Speaking via a Saturday statement, he recalled that in 2014, Wike supported five lawmakers led by Evans Bipi to sack 27 lawmakers loyal to Amaechi, the then Governor of the State.

At the time, he elected Bipi as Speaker and today five lawmakers have sacked 27 of their colleagues loyal to him.

“When I told him that whatever you sow will come after you, he ignored my counsel,” Eze said.

Eze further recalled that in 2018, when the then Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle decamped from PDP to APC, Wike was threatening fire and brimstone, that he should vacate his office in line with the constitution.

READ ALSO: Wike Aware Rivers Assembly Complex Couldn’t Stand Test Of Time – NASS Member, Abiante

Wike, he said, used the same strategy on Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Cross Rivers State counterpart, Ben Ayade when they decamped from PDP to APC.

“The constitution is clear and the law must be adhered to and going by that, the decampees have lost their seats at the state legislature, it happened in Cross Rivers State so all the noise about the ex-lawmakers in Rivers State is a noise of no value,” the APC chieftain noted.

He added that after losing the PDP presidential ticket, APC’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje has gone on to ensure that Wike is sent back to the classroom of practical politicking to learn the rudiments.

“He has been tricked into thinking that he handed over Rivers State APC to him by wrongly dissolving the Rivers State Chapter and appointing some Wike’s loyalists as Caretaker Committee,” Daily Post quoted Eze as saying.

By doing so, Ganduje has created the opportunity to deal a heavy blow to the former Rivers Governor and his type of politics, whereas it was a mere ploy to drown him in the deep ocean of politics.

Eze however commended Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for turning “Wike into an unlearned comedian, poor cook, unskilled dancer and untalented entertainer.”