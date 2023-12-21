Williams Uchemba Laments Diesel Scarcity, Two Days Power Outage In Ikoyi Estate Despite Huge Tariff Increase

Popular Nigerian actor and philanthropist, Williams Uchemba, has bemoaned the lack of diesel available to power generators and the nation’s inadequate electrical supply.

“Permission to Rant?” is the description for a video that the actor recently uploaded on his verified Instagram page.

According to him, his home in Ikoyi, Lagos state, was previously known for having intermittent power supplies, but that has changed now.

He stated that things have now deteriorated to the point where the estate, which used to have 24 hour power, barely receives adequate power supply.

According to him, the PHCN manager in his area was contacted, and he insisted that the estate chairman come and see him so that he could get ‘Christmas money’.

He also bemoaned his driver’s inability to obtain diesel for him to use and power his generator because it is in short supply at most gas stations.

READ MORE: “Emma Has Not Done Anything Wrong”– Shan George Slams Emeka Ike Over Accusation Against His Ex-Wife

Uchemba stated that he has now resorted to speaking with his neighbours who have diesel to sell him, and that some of them have raised the price from N1200 per litre.

‘’I am going mad in this country… The rich is not crying. The rich is dying. With all your money, you will die in Nigeria,” the Nollywood actor said.

Watch the video: