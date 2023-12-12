“Winning 2023 CAF Best African Player Is Testament To My Hard Work – Osimhen

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has celebrated his victory for winning 2023 Confederation of African Football Award.

Osimhen noted that the joy in his heart cannot be contained as “becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream.”

The player who emerged as the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999, expressed his gratitude in a post via his X handle on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Victor Osimhen Wins CAF Best Payer Award (See Full List)

He said: “As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing in order to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream.

“Words can’t express the joy in my heart, this is a very special moment for me.

“My football journey has been a rollercoaster of highs, tough lows, and emotions.

“The goals, echoes, and jubilation of victories keep me going even when the criticism, hate and pain of defeats hit me hard in the chest.