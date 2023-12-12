Wizkid Visits Surulere, Makoko To Distribute ₦100 million To Kids For Christmas

Nigerian musician and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, garnered attention after he was spotted giving out 100 million naira for Christmas to local children in the Surulere and Makoko neighbourhoods of Lagos.

On Monday, December 11, the singer had earlier made a pledge to give 100 million naira, for Christmas to children across the nation.

While details of how the money would be distributed were not made available by the singer, he has been seen at various locations with his bodyguards in Surulere and the Makoko area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

However, evidence from videos gathered on social media showed the singer had honoured his promises by visiting both Surulere and the Makoko area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

