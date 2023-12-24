Wolves Inflict Christmas Pain On Woeful Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted a fourth defeat in six matches on Chelsea on Sunday, beating the London side 2-1 in the first Christmas Eve Premier League match since 1995.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that second-half goals from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty secured victory for the hosts, who recorded successive league wins against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

It was gathered that a substitute, Christopher Nkunku headed home in injury time on his Premier League debut but it was not enough to salvage a point for the Blues, who lost a fourth consecutive away league game for the first time since December 2000.

The result leaves the club 10th, seven points off qualification for the Europa Conference League.

No side has lost more Premier League matches in 2023 than Chelsea (19), while only Almeria (24), Werder Bremen (20) and Empoli (20) have lost more games than the Blues across the big five European leagues this calendar year.

Wolves are now level on points with Pochettino’s men after a battling display, although the victory came at a price as experienced defender Craig Dawson limped off during the second half with what appeared to be a serious injury.