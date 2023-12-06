“Women Find Good Men Boring” – Twitter User Analyses Davido And Isreal DMW Wives

A Twitter user has compared the wives of Afrobeat musician Davido and his assistant, Isreal DMW, on his page.

Recall that Isreal DMW and his estranged wife Sheila, made headlines after taking to their social media accounts to criticise one another over what caused their marriage failure.

Reflecting on the current incident, a Twitter user identified as Shadaya Knight disclosed that the wife of Isreal DMW divorced him even though he didn’t have a record of domestic abuse, no cheating allegations, and no baby mamas.

However, highlighting the records of the boss of Isreal, Davido, he said that Davido has a record of cheating and having multiple baby mamas but his wife, Chioma is proud of him and supports him.

He tweeted, “Israel DMW records: • no domestic abuse • no cheating allegations • no baby mamas Result – wife packed out of his wife and divorced him Davido records: • multiple cheating allegations • multiple baby mamas Result – wife is proud of him and supporting him Lesson – women find good men boring. A woman would rather forgive sins of masculinity but punish the good deeds of weakness Learn OR perish!!!”