‘Women Shouldn’t Be Paying Taxes’ — Women Affairs Minister, Ohanenye

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, has posited that Nigerian women should not be made to pay taxes.

The Minister further emphasised the importance of empowering women to enhance their daily pursuits.

Ohanenye who opined this at the 4th Annual Forum of the Women, Peace, and Security Sector Reference Group 2023 in Abuja, said,

“Women must be empowered. Without women, there won’t be peace. When you empower a woman, you have empowered 20 women.”

She also implored agencies not to disrupt women’s activities, adding that “no woman should be allowed to pay any tax fee”.

On his part, Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, said the Nigerian police is currently reviewing policies in a bid to address all issues pertaining to the national gender policy.

“It is equally in consonance with the policy of the current police administration under my leadership with absolute commitment to gender parity.

“The forum for Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group serves as a platform for advocacy for the realisation of a gender-responsive security sector.

“This is especially as it relates to the protection of women, children and the vulnerable in the country.

READ ALSO: We’ll Remove All Impediments, Anti-Investments In Oil And Gas Industry — Tinubu Assures

“It is also expected to serve as a platform to avail all key actors and stakeholders in the security sector the opportunity to review the progress made in the implementation of the women peace and security agenda in Nigeria.

“This conference also has the potential to harness the strategic roles and responsibilities that women play in evolving strategies. Strategies aimed at achieving enduring peace and security in our country.

“I wish to reiterate that the Nigerian police force under my leadership is committed to continuing the implementation of gender-sensitive policies.

“It is pertinent to note that the Nigerian Police Force was the first security institution in the country to develop a gender policy in 2010.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Police currently engages the practices that are geared towards maintaining zero tolerance for all forms of gender-based violence.

“We have and are still building the capacity of our officers to effectively and efficiently respond to all cases of gender-based violence. The aim is to eradicate the menace in our society,” he detailed.