“You’re A Really Bad Mother” Actress Uche Ebere Slams Emeka Ike’s Ex Wife, Suzanne

Actress Uche Ebere recently blasted Suzanne, the ex-wife of Nollywood star Emeka Ike, without holding back.

The drama unfolded on Instagram, where Ebere criticized Suzanne for involving her son in the ongoing feud with her former husband.

The actress strongly expressed her disapproval of Suzanne airing their dirty laundry in public, expressing the potential harm it could inflict on their children.

This is coming after Suzanne, accompanied by her son, took to an interview with Chude to present her side of the story.

During the discussion, she disclosed distressing details about the abusive nature of her marriage to Emeka Ike, alleging instances of physical abuse.

“You’re really a bad mother for bringing your son out for interviewing, to prove what exactly, hmmm, see how you all are washing your dirty clothes in the public, tufiakwa you’re destr ying these children and when it will backfire, it will bed adly but God forbid and the little champ really needs wisdom, and prayers cos he’s gonna be a father too, don’t use your hand to bring c rse on your life and future omu kwu ga emesi fu ife igu nkwu fulu” She wrote.