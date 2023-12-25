“You’re Not Just A Reason To Celebrate; You’re A Cherished Gift” – Queen Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday

Celebrity Big Brother Naija contestant, Queen Atang has talked about her labour experience as she marks her daughter’s first birthday.

Exuberantly sharing images of her daughter on her Instagram page, the mother spoke of her labour experience as a combination of tension, terror, and dread.

That being said, she held fast to God’s comforting words in the midst of the chaos, and excitement was in the air as she looked forward to holding her priceless child in her arms.

Queen while celebrating her daughter’s birthday, reflected back on the inspiration, happiness, and blessings her daughter has given her.

In her words: “On the memorable 25th of December last year, I found myself in the labor room, a mix of fear, panic, and worry. Yet, amidst the chaos, I clung to God’s reassuring words. Anticipation filled the air as I eagerly awaited the moment to cradle my precious baby in my arms and embrace the role of a mother. Today, as my beautiful daughter Keilah celebrates her birthday, I reflect on the blessing, joy, and motivation she brought into my life. Happy Birthday to my little princess! You’re not just a reason to celebrate, you’re a cherished gift. And our journey is blessed. God is with us always. Mama got you.”

