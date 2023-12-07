“You’re Selfish” – Afrotrap Queen Criticises Tiwa Savage, Teni, Tems Over Their Inability To Support Female Artists (Video)

Rising Afrotrap star, Independent Jorgi, has stirred controversy by criticising well-known female musicians like Tiwa Savage, Tems, and Teni publicly.

Jorgi asserted that the influential individuals had no desire to assist and collaborate with emerging female talents in the industry.

With unreserved criticism, the rising star of Afro-trap berated these well-known musicians for what she perceived to be a self-centered approach to their careers.

Jorgi drew attention to their purported inability to take advantage of chances to work with emerging female musicians, which she feels would have enhanced the general development and variety of Nigerian music.

She claimed that these female artists appear to be more concerned with their success than actively nurturing emerging talent, in contrast to their male colleagues.

READ MORE: Influencer, Salo Overjoyed As Asake Gifts Him N3M

She vehemently maintained that genuine success in the field should be determined not only by one’s accomplishments but also by one’s capacity to encourage and assist the next generation of artists.

Watch the video below…