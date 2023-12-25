Yuletide: “We Feel Your Pains, Don’t Lose Hope” – LP Tells Nigerians

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party on Monday, urged Nigerians, especially Lagos residents, not to lose hope amid challenges facing the nation.

In hYultide er Christmas message to Nigerians, the state’s LP Chairperson, Dayo Ekong, said that the season is a a moment of joy, peace and reflection of God’s goodness and love to humanity.

Despite the economic challenges affecting all sectors, she believes that there is still hope for the country.

The statement reads: “Labour Party in Lagos State felicitates with the Christians in the State, the nation, and the entire world on this very important occasion.

“We feel your pain and request that you do not despair. Every pain and suffering has an expiry date and we know, for sure, that the chain of hardship, struggles, and gloomy future will be broken soon.”

“All will be well with our dear country and us all.”