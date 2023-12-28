Zamfara Govt Shuts 8 Markets Where Bandits Allegedly Sell Stolen Cattle

As part of efforts to reduce criminal activities in the society, the Zamfara State Government has shut down 8 cattle markets in some parts of the state indefinitely.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Munnir Haidara, adding that the decision followed security reports that the bandits were using the markets to sell off their stolen cows.

The affected markets according to Haidara are: Tsafe, Bilbis markets, Jangebe market, Wuya market in Anka local government, Magamin Diddi market, Galadi market, Mada market, Sabon Birnin Danali in Birnin Magaji LGA.

The commissioner said: “The state government finds it absolutely necessary to close down these markets due to security reports that the bandits are patronising these markets to sell off their rustled cows.”

“Security personnel have since been directed to arrest any person found in these affected markets.”