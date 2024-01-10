10 Escape Death As Private Jet Crash-Lands In Ibadan

A private jet with at least, 10 persons onboard, has reportedly crash-landed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the jet with registration number, N580KR, landed around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

A source who spoke to Channels TV on the incident disclosed that the jet missed the runway into the nearby bush, but there was no death or casualty recorded.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that fire fighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene.

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, said: “It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty.”

Meanwhile, an Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, told Channels TV that there is a need for an urgent repair of the Ibadan Airport runway to guarantee the safety of lives.

He said: “The paramount concern for the safety of air travel now brings to light the precarious condition of Ibadan Airport’s runway,” he wrote on Facebook while reacting to Friday’s incident.

“Urgent action is not just necessary; it is an immediate imperative to avert future catastrophes. Beyond a mere plea for the convenience of airport users, it is a heartfelt demand to protect lives.

“We cannot afford to gamble with the potential repercussions of a delayed response. I earnestly implore the relevant authorities to swiftly close Ibadan Airport temporarily and embark on the essential repairs needed for the runway. Let us prioritize the safety of our citizens and elevate our air travel infrastructure to the highest standards.”