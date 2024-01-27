139 Kidnap Suspects Terrorising FCT Nabbed, 154 Victims Rescued — NPF

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Friday, disclosed that its Special Intervention Squad (SIS) rescued 154 kidnap victims and arrested 139 suspects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, who announced the development in a statement added that 17 arms and 604 ammunitions were recovered from the arrested suspects.

“The recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has further bolstered the security architecture of the FCT leading to the arrest of 139 suspects, recovery of 3 GPR Chargers, 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 Type-06, 4 locally fabricated guns, 1 Berretta pistol, 2 Makarov pistols, 4 locally fabricated pump action guns, 504 pieces of AK-47 ammunition, 100 pieces of AA ammunition, as well as the rescue of 154 kidnapped victims unhurt.

“Prominent among the recent successes recorded is the interception of a group of persons along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway who were major suppliers of arms and ammunition to bandits operating in Niger, Zamfara, and Kaduna States.

“In a more recent event, in the early hours of Friday 26th January, 2024, men of the IGP-SIS engaged some armed bandits within the FCT-Kaduna axis in a fierce gun battle and neutralised 3 of them including their gang leader, one Mai-Gemu (aka Gadoro). It is crystal clear that with this operation, the gang and its camp have been destroyed.

“The IGP-SIS operatives on the 21st of January 2024 arrested 2 major gun-running kingpins who had been supplying locally fabricated arms and various types of ammunition to several assailants operating in the North-Central region of the country.

“The squad also arrested 2 kidnappers in the Jikwoyi area of the FCT and recovered several arms and ammunition from them after overwhelming the gang in a gun battle which also led to the rescue of their kidnapped victim,” the statement read.

According to Adejobi, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said the SIS will be launched in other states across the country for effective security management.

Egbetokun inaugurated the SIS on 17 January to tackle crime in the Nigerian capital where kidnappings appear to be on the rise.