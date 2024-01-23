2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Have To Be More Clinical” – Peseiro

After beating the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau, the head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles Jose Peseiro has said that the team need to be more clinical in front of goal.

Recall that the three times champions, defeated Guinea Bissau by a lone goal but they missed many chances in the game.

Despite creating numerous opportunities since the start of the competition, the team has only scored 3 goals which is now a concern for the fans and supporters of the team.

During a post-match conference, the Portuguese manager made it clear that they needed to start scoring goals.

He said: “It’s a new competition that’s starting for us. The most important part of a competition in this Africa Cup of Nations: is the knockout matches.

“We will have to be more clinical in front of goal because the slightest mistake will be fatal for us.”