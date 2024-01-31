2023 AFCON: Super Eagles’s Goalkeeper, Nwabali Set To Return Against Angola

Nigeria’s new number one, Stanley Nwabali is set to return for the quarter-final clash with Palancas Negras of Angola.

According to the team medics, the 27-year -old picked a mild ligament injury during the Round of 16 battle with the Indomitable Lions on Saturday, and the doctors have been working on him to see if he will come good in a late fitness test 48 hours before the cracker with the southern Africans.

Super Eagles’s medical said: “Fingers crossed. If all goes well, he might be available for selection.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Chippa United goalie has won the hearts of Nigerians with his self-assured posture between the sticks and his penchant for launching onslaughts with long kicks that have been unsettling the opposition at this tournament.

Jose Pesiero and his boys will be playing their next game with Angola, on the 2nd of February, 2024.

Nigeria will be seeking for another fourth African Cup of Nations tittle after eleven years.

The three times champions won the AFCON in 2013, during late, coach Stephen Keshi.