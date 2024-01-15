2024 UTME: JAMB Waives Registration Fee For Those With Disabilities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has stated that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2024 will be free of charge for impaired students who register.

This was revealed by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), at a media briefing to announce the start of the 2024 UTME registration process.

In an attempt to assist all kinds of people living with disabilities, he claimed that JAMB will provide free application documents.

He also revealed that all blind applicants will now receive audio books as part of efforts to provide them an even playing field.

According to Oloyede, the idea to provide audio books was raised during Nigeria’s inaugural National Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education.

Continuing, he said it was a digital adaptation of the traditional reading book and will come in popular audio format such as MP3, WMV, and WMA and compatible with all devices that can stream audio records

“This will help the blind candidates to easily understand the subject/text,” he added.

READ MORE: 2baba Remembers Sound Sultan, Pens Note To Him

Oloyede added that questions for blind candidates will no longer include diagrams.

Registration for the 2024 UTME is to commence on January 15, at the cost of N6,200 for candidates who will not sit for the mock examination while those to sit for mock will pay N7,700 for the registration.