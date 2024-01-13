2027: ‘I’m Prepared To Lead Alongside Leaders For Better Nigeria’ — Atiku Again Hints Coalition After Victory Of PDP Governors At S’Court

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has hinted that he is ready to spearhead a coalition of opposition parties to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), come 2027.

This is as he commended the Supreme Court judgments affirming the election of Governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex court, on Friday, affirmed the election of three Governors elected on the platform of the PDP.

They include Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

The Supreme Court also upheld the election of Umo Eno, as the duly elected PDP Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Reacting via a statement issued by his media office, Abubakar said the decision of the apex court is “good news” to the people of Bauchi, Plateau, Akwa Ibom and Zamfara states, and “indeed, a win for constitutional democracy.”

The 2023 presidential candidate furthee congratulated Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) whose election was also affirmed.

According to him, the victory at the court reaffirms his position that only a united opposition force can strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

“I am as prepared as ever, to lead the charge, alongside all our leaders and governors, for the good of our country.

“Where justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud,” the statement read.

Abubakar said by the Court’s verdict, “there is a guaranteed continuation of the standards of good governance which the PDP has brought to the respective states.”

He however urged the Governors to see their triumph as an opportunity to consolidate and expand the scope of the good governance they have already established.

Atiku expressed confidence that the PDP will focus on its role as the major opposition party in the country.