2baba Remembers Sound Sultan, Pens Note To Him

Late Sound Sultan’s friend and colleague 2baba hasn’t missed an occasion to honour him, even though it has been more than two years since his demise.

The legendary singer, took to Instagram to memorialise him, writing a tribute to him while recounting life-changing industry incidents.

He informed him that although their hope and ambition for African and Nigerian music had come true and he is now an up-and-coming artist, he wouldn’t give up easily for the new guys.

With the New Year upon them, he said, there are a tonne of stories to share with him.

He composed,

“YO Lanre

like play like play we don enter 2024

Plenty story for ground.

That our dream and wish for NAIJA/AFRICA music take over and respect don come true o,

I don even turn to upcoming artist again Lai Dis. But we no go gree

MUTIJU.

ONELOVERELIGION”.

