5 Vigilante Group Members To Die By Hanging In Kano Over Alleged Killing Of 17-yrs Old Boy

A High Court in Kano State, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced five members of a vigilante group to death by hanging over the death of a 17-year-old boy.

It was gathered that the convicts, identified as Emmanuel Korau, Elisha Ayuba, Irimiya Timothy, Auwalu Jafar and Mustapha Haladu, who were attached to Sani Abacha Youth Centre arraigned before the court over the death of Ahmed Musa.

According to Lamido Dinki, the lead prosecutor, said that the offenders committed the crime on January 22, 2022, at Sabon Titi, Panshekara, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The defendants came out from a tricycle and started beating the deceased with a long wooden hard stick (club), in the process, the deceased held the stick, and as a result, he sustained grievous injuries which led to his death.”

However, the presiding judge Chief Judge, Justice Dije Aboki, said the prosecution counsel presented five witnesses to the court and proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

He said: “The prosecution has presented its case beyond reasonable doubt.”

“I’m fully satisfied with the evidence adduced by the prosecution, Lamido Abba Soron Dinki.”

Meanwhile, Justice Dije Aboki therefore sentenced the five defendants to death by hanging.