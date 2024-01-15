63,111 Persons Killed Between 2015 And 2023 — Shehu Sani Says, Faults Northerners For Staying Mute During Buhari’s Era

Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has lamented the high rate of insecurity during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The socio-political commentator who stated this via X handle on Sunday, accused northern stakeholders of keeping mute despite the killings during Buhari’s government.

The former Kaduna Central Senator further posited that northerners who have suddenly found their voice kept quiet between 2015 to 2023 because the former President is a northerner.

The activist however totaled the casualties within eight years of Buhari’s government at 63,111.

“Many of them kept quiet and condoned the bloodshed and kidnappings in the North for eight years.

“They called us all sorts of names in their efforts at defending failure. They ignored the corpses of their brothers and sisters and were more interested in defending their President.

“They were silent when about 63,111 persons were killed; double that number were kidnapped, including 1,680 students.

“They lost their voice because the person at the helm then was their kinsman. They found their voice today because the person at the helm now is not their kinsman,” he said.