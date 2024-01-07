A Tribe Called Judah: Funke Akindele Acknowledges Nigerians, Ghanaians For Helping Her Make History

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, has written an appreciation post to Nigerians and Ghanaians for helping her achieve box office history.

The actress broke a record for the Nigerian film industry by becoming the first Nollywood film to gross a billion naira in such a short amount of period.

Funke Akindele amassed a fortune of one billion, sixty million, seven hundred and eleven thousand, four hundred and ninety-one dollars.

Presently on the Wikipedia Nollywood grossing table, Funke Akindele’s movies, A Tribe Called Judah, Battle On Buka Street, and Omo Ghetto The Saga are respectively the highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time.

Though she had earlier expressed gratitude to Nigerians, Ghanaians, and her Maker for their unwavering support.

The mother of twins has now shared a footage expressing her appreciation to her fans and supporters and also written a lengthy heartfelt caption on the post.

She thanked them for assisting her in making history, stating that their compliments and the immense affection they showed her were overwhelming. She is, nonetheless, deeply thankful to them.

Funke praised her actors and staff, calling them “amazing.” She also thanked her colleagues, industry elders, musicians, and celebrities for lending their support to her endeavour.

“Thank you Nigeria, thank you Ghana for helping us make history!

The comments I have read here on social media and the love I have witnessed is one that I cannot express but from the bottom of my heart, I am grateful.

To my amazing fans (my TR!BE!), Cast and crew of #atr!becalledjudah, industry elders, colleagues, friends, influencers, comedians, musicians, and celebrities who have taken turns to support this project in various forms, you made N1billion a reality and I couldn’t have done this without you.

A massive thank you to @filmoneng for the seamless distribution, you guys rock!”.

