A Tribe Called Judah: “I No Know Wetin I Go Type” – Funke Akindele Over The Moon As Her Movie Hits A Record-Breaking N1.236B

Funke Akindele, a prominent Nollywood actress, is speechless after her film A Tribe Called Judah made a record-breaking N1.2236 billion.

A few days prior, Funke Akindele made headlines when her movie, A Tribe Called Judah broke box office records upon hitting a earning of a whopping N1B.

President Tinubu, Governor Sanwo Olu, and other prominent members of society have congratulated the actress on her achievement since it was announced by the film’s production partner, FilmOne Entertainment.

On January 12, 2023, Funke Akindele announced on her verified Instagram profile that her movie A Tribe Called Judah was currently showing in theatres for N1.236B and, consequently, N2B on the way.

The recent news left Funke Akindele in a stunned state as she is so overexcited by the success of her movie.

She wrote; “I no know Wetin I go type”

See her post below;