Abducted Lagos PDP Chair Regains Freedom After Four Days In Captivity

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Philip Olabode Aivoji, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Aivoji was released on Sunday after spending four days in captivity.

Recall that while returning from a PDP South-West stakeholders’ meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, Oyo capital, on Thursday, he was kidnapped alongside some Party members.

The Ogun State Police Command had confirmed that 10 travelers were kidnapped along the expressway but nine escaped after the suspected kidnappers were engaged in a fierce battle during which one of the travelers, a woman, was killed.

The Police said only the PDP chairman was in the custody of the kidnappers, saying they were already combing the forest to secure his release.

The kidnappers had also contacted the family of the PDP Chairman to demand for N200m ransom.

Hakeem Amode, State PDP Publicity Secretary, who confirmed the release of the Chairman said, “We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies were visible all the way.”

Meanwhile, it was not clear whether the ransom was paid before his release on Sunday.