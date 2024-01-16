Actor Seun Jimoh Knocks Nigerian Youths Clamouring Justice For Mohbad While Kidnapped Abuja Children Are Ignored

Actor Seun Sean Jimoh, has criticised young people in Nigeria for having hypocritical moral standards.

Using his Instagram account, he pointed out that while the youths are ready to demand justice for celebrities such as the late Mohbad, they are not paying attention to the children who have been abducted in Abuja.

Jimoh referred to them as “clout chasers” and compared them to the government, which only acts when it serves their own interests.

The actor claimed to have rarely witnessed a sincere call for justice in Nigeria, saying that instead, events are either used as excuses to party or as a means of trolling those who disagree with their absurd ideologies.

He, on the other hand, felt that one day we will have not only a responsive government, but also individuals who genuinely care for their neighbours, especially when it didn’t directly benefit their own ego.

READ MORE: Lady Accuses Davido Of Hiding Under His Wealth To Showcase Bad Behaviour

He wrote:

“Nigerians especially the Woke youth are serious and serial clout chasers. Everyone is quick to jump on the “Justice for Mohbad” bandwagon but no justice for the kidnapped Abuja kids”. No outcry has been spitted anywhere. Even on their beloved social media clout chasing space, Shey na because Dem no he celebrities Abi?”.

We are just like our government, we only respond when it benefits us or nurses our ego! I have hardly ever seen a genuine cry for justice in Nigeria, either the gatherings are turned to opportunities to party or opportunity to go from page to page trolling people that don’t agree with their nonsensical ideologies. A country that should wear sackcloth, sit at the gates, and wail the loss of its children stays up partying and drinking itself to a stupor. One day, I hope we will have not just a responsive government, but a people that truly care about their neighbors, especially when it doesn’t directly massage their own egos”.

SEE POST: