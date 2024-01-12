Actress Bimbo Thomas Mourns As She Loses Her Mother

Bimbo Thomas, a well-known Nollywood actress, lost her mother to death’s chilly grip.

On January 12, 2023, the Yoruba film star revealed her mother’s death to her followers on her verified Instagram account.

The actress, who is mourning the death of her birth mother, stated that her mother died too early because she was separated from her too soon.

Actress Bimbo Thomas commented, “Taken too soon, rest on mother,” while sharing a candlelight in memory of her mother.

As expected, fans and colleagues have taken to the comment section to pour in condolence messages.

READ MORE: Mohbad: “I Defamed No One” – Turkey-Based Activist, Omo Ologo, Addresses Allegations

See reactions below;

sotayogaga: Sorry for your loss. May her soul rip 🙏.

_kehindebankole: Soo sorry Abimbola. May your heart be consoled and soothed at this time. May her soul rest in peace.

officialomoborty: Jesus!!! 😢 accept my condolences dear!

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji: May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace . So sorry auntie mi ❤️.

bukola_adeeyo: Sorry sis🤦‍♀️May her soul rest in peace🙏🏻.

omotayoashimolowo: Wowwww,it is well,May the Almighty grant you the fortitude to bear the loss,Kindly accept my condolence❤️*

chiomakpotha: Oh my darling sister 😢. I’m so sorry for your loss 🙏🏾.

SEE POST: