AFCON 2023: Ghana National Team Bus Vandalized By Enraged Supporters

The Ghanaian Black Stars were eliminated from the 2023 African Cup of Nations, which infuriated supporters, who then vandalised the team bus in Cote d’Ivoire.

Following Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their last group-stage match, the incident happened on Monday night.

It was a dismal performance by Ghana in that game.

Meanwhile, Ghana was not able to secure the victory that would have allowed them to advance to the next round of the competition.

Ghana and Mozambique were knocked out of the competition, but Egypt and the Cape Verde Islands managed to move on to the next round in Group B.

The team’s bus’s windows were seen broken in the viral footage, and enraged supporters surrounded the entry.

READ MORE: “I’m Officially Done” – Harrysong’s Wife, Alexer Declares Following Marital Issues

One particular fan was heard insulting the coach in one of the footage.

“You you’re not a good coach Stupid man, foolish coach like you” he said.

SEE VIDEO: