AFCON 2023: Governor Sanwo-Olu Hosts Super Eagles In Lagos

The Super Eagles on Tuesday, January 9, had a dinner with the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu before departing for Côte d’Ivoire for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Around 10 p.m., the team arrived the State House in Marina.

They were in excellent spirits, wearing tops with the motto ‘Let’s do it again’.

Amaju Pinnick, chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), former player Segun Odegbami, and other NFF board members welcomed the squad alongside the governor.

Coach Paseiro and other members of the technical crew were also in attendance.

Kelechi Iheanacho was unavailable. It was reported that he would join the team in Côte d’Ivoire.