AFCON 2023: “How We Conquered Ivory Coast” – Coach Jose Peseiro Reveals

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has revealed that he has been planning on how to approach the 2023 AFCON group stage game against the hosts, Ivory Coast, during Nigeria’s training camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Recall that on the 18th of January, Peseiro and his boys faced the Ivorian side in a must-win game at the tournament after recording a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their opening AFCON game.

However, the Nigeria’s side played a cautious game, waiting for attacks from the Ivorians in the middle of the pitch, and maintaining organized defense throughout the game.

Fortunately, the Eagles got the only goal in the 55th minute, through a penalty kick by Captain William Troost Ekong and secured a 1-0 victory for the country.

Meanwhile, in a post-match interview, coach Peseiro said: “I started thinking about how to approach this game when we were in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Cote d’Ivoire is a strong team with good players, so we need to close down the space and defend very well.

“We know we have to work hard and not allow them to play their football. The players did well to stick to our plan in the game.”

“For the next match, we have to control the game, try to be less timid and not give possession to the opponent.

“I told my players not to savour the victory.

“We have four days left before the next match.

“From day one I told them: ‘you must win the AFCON.”

Nigeria will face Guinea-Bissau on Monday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan for their third and final round of Group A matches from 5.00 p.m.