AFCON 2023: Terem Moffi Replaces Injured Victor Boniface

The Nigeria Super Eagles has announced that Terem Moffi has replaced injured Victor Boniface on the final AFCON list pending approval of both CAF and the French Ligue 1 club of Moffi, OGC Nice.

It was gathered that the team’s spokesman, Babafemi Raji made this known on Tuesday, he said: “Victor Boniface is out and Terem Moffi takes his place pending approval of CAF and concurrence of his club.”

READ MORE: Nigeria Suffer Major Blow As Boniface Withdraws From AFCON Due To Injury

However, Boniface will fly back to Germany for his club medics to tackle his groin injury that will sideline him for several weeks.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Moffi’s French club jubilated when he failed to make the final cut for the AFCON with his coach, describing the striker as his team’s “best new signing” of the transfer window.

The three times champions will start the campaign in Ivory Coast on the 14th of January, with Equatorial Guinea.