AFCON 2023: Victor Osimhen Warns Super Eagles Ahead Guinea-Bissau’s Clash

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said that his team must approach their next game against Guinea-Bissau at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the desire to win.

Recall that Nigeria eased the pressure on them going into the last group stage game of the tournament by beating the hosts, Ivory Coast, 1-0 on Thursday, January 18.

The three times champions got the only goal of the game after Osimhen was fouled in the box, and a VAR review confirmed it to be a penalty offense.

Eagles’ captain, William Troost-Ekong, converted the spot-kick in the 55th minute of the encounter.

Reacting to the victory in a post match interview, on Thursday, Osimhen insisted that it is important for the Super Eagles not to underestimate Baciro Cande’s men.

He said: “We aim for a strong performance against Guinea-Bissau. They will undoubtedly approach the game with determination, and we won’t underestimate any team, considering what they’ve done to qualify.

“We met them in the qualifiers and know how strong they are. They defeated us at home, while we also beat them away.

“So, we are expecting a tough game against them. We will do our best to win.”

Jose Peseiro’s side will need just a draw from the game against Guinea-Bissau to secure a place in the Round of 16.

The encounter will take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan next Monday.