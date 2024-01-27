AFCON 23: Obi Encourages Super Eagles To Intensify Efforts Against Cameroon

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has urged the Super Eagles to intensify their efforts in today’s Africa Cup of Nations knockout match against Cameroon.

The former governor of Anambra praised the Nigerian squad for making it to the round of 16 in a statement released on Saturday through X.

“As they go into the knock-out stage today, I encourage them to double their efforts while wishing them victory,” Obi said.

He referred to the players as the nation’s “ambassadors,” bearing its hopes.

“Our football players carry the banner of our youth as ambassadors of our nation,” He said.

Despite current challenges, Obi insisted “we remain a nation of winners.”

He conveyed his support for the Super Eagles and voiced hope about Nigeria’s potential.

On Saturday (today), the Super Eagles will take on their neighbours Cameroon with the goal of moving on to the AFCON quarterfinals.

The match between Nigeria and Cameroon is scheduled to take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, the same venue where Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the 1984 AFCON final.

The teams have eight AFCON titles between them, with Cameroon having five and Nigeria having three. However, in recent meetings of Nigeria vs Cameroon, the Super Eagles have been dominant.

Nigeria won in the round of 16 of the 2019 championship in Egypt as well as in the quarterfinals of the 2004 tournament held in Tunisia.

Obi consequently encouraged the Nigerian squad to put up their best effort and win against the odds.

“I support their hope and the promise of the great nation we deserve,” he added, urging the Eagles to make the country proud.

The winner of the West African duel will proceed to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Angola vs Namibia, which will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. (Nigerian time) at Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

