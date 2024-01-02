AFCON: “Nigeria Can Win Fourth Africa Cup Title” — Peseiro

As Super Eagles set to join other countries at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Coach Jose Peseiro has backed Nigeria to win a fourth Africa Cup of Nations, but believed that it would be a real challenge when action gets under way.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Peseiro’s side last won the AFCON title in 2013 in South Africa, with late manager, Stephen Keshi.

However, in an interview with NFF TV, on Monday, the Super Eagles Manager said: “We will fight to win the Africa Cup even though it won’t be easy.”

“Our group is not easy because we are up against the Ivory Coast, who have a good squad and are playing at home.

“Equatorial Guinea reached the quarter-final at the last AFCON, better than Nigeria, while Guinea Bissau beat us at home (in the qualifiers).

“We have to be at our best in our trainings and in our matches.”

“It was not easy to choose the 25 players.”

The Nigerian team gathers this week in Abu Dhabi for a training camp before the tournament. They kick off action on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea.