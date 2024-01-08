AFCON: Osimhen, Lookman, Bag Brace As Super Eagles Wallop Dubai Club 12-0 In Friendly

Nigerian Super Eagles on Sunday, defeated a yet to be identified local Dubai team 12-0 in a friendly game at their Abu Dhabi training facility.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the match, which was played behind closed doors, saw Jose Peseiro’s boys dominating the first half of the game with 6-0.

It was gathered that Ademola Lookman scored four goals, while Victor Osimhen netted twice.

However, substitute, Moses Simon was also on target twice alongside Umar Sadiq, with their opponent scoring two own goals.

READ MORE: World Cup Qualifier: “Super Eagles Dropped Points Against Zimbabwe Due To Fatigue” – Pesiero

The Super Eagles will take on Guinea in another test game at the Bani Yas Stadium on Monday.

The three times champions will start their AFCON campaign on the 14th of January, 2024, in Ivory Coast.