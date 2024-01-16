AFCON: Umar Sadiq Commences Training With Spanish Club After Leaving Super Eagles Camp Over Injury

Real Sociedad have named Umar Sadiq in their 23 man squad ahead for their next Laliga game against Osasuna, just few days after the Super Eagles player left the Nigerian camp in Cote d’Ivoire.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Sadiq was dropped from the team because the national team medical crew believed that he suffered a muscle injury while training with the team.

It was gathered that Paul Onuachu has since then replaced the 28-year-old striker and the 29-year-old Trabzonspor forward has arrived at the Eagles camp before the team’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea.

READ MORE: Nigeria Suffer Major Blow As Boniface Withdraws From AFCON Due To Injury

Onuachu arrived at the camp alongside Kelechi Iheanacho who just returned from an injury and has not played a competitive game since December last year.

Meanwhile, the media team of Real Sociedad, in an interview with Eagles Tracker, said: “The Nigerian Football Federation made the medical exam to Sadiq and you should ask them. He (Sadiq) is now working to be ready as soon as possible.

“We don’t give any potential day to return with the injuries in the club.”

Nigeria will be playing against the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, on Thursday.

Recall that the Super Eagles drew their first match with Equatorial Guinea and need a win to boost their chances of making the next stage of the competition.