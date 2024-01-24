Afenifere Scraps Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s Office

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere on Wednesday, annulled the office of the acting leader of the group being occupied by Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the group, during its monthly meeting held at the residence of the National Leader of the association, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Wednesday, disclosed that Adebajo’s position had been cancelled.

In a communique, read by the Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said that another group named the Afenifere Elders Caucus has been formed, and Adebanjo is also a member.

The communique revealed that Fasoranti is the chairman of the elders’ caucus while some of the members of the group include Adebanjo, Olu Falae, Senator Cornelius Adebayo, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Seinde Arogbofa, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele, Prince Ladigbolu, Lt. Gen Alani, Akinrinade (Rtd.), Maj. Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd.), Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, and Prof. Banji Akintoye, amongst others.

Afenifere reiterated it was time to restructure the country and urged President Bola Tinubu to set the machinery in motion for the purpose.

The communique partly reads: “In the light of recent events and the pressing need to reposition and rejuvenate Afenifere, it has been decided that the position of acting leader and deputy leader have now been abrogated.

“The responsibilities and authority of advising the leader of Afenifere and Asiwaju Yoruba are now vested in the Afenifere Elders Caucus which is hereby constituted.

“There is an urgent need to rework the security architecture of the country to ensure that Nigerians are able to live and move about without the fear of being kidnapped or harassed in any way.

“Such reworking should include giving states and local government councils that so desire to establish their own police services with all the requisite powers to function as such.

“Doing so would check if not totally stop, the incidences of kidnapping and sundry banditry now ravaging the land.