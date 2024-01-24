Aiyedatiwa Nominates Ex-NASS Deputy Clerk As Deputy Gov., Ondo Assembly Schedules Screening

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has nominated Olayide Adelami, a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS), as the State’s Deputy Governor.

The nomination of Adelami comes a few hours after Aiyedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council.

Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, via a statement, said Adelami’s nomination will be announced by the house of assembly after screening and ratification.

The statement read: “Adelami graduated from the prestigious Imade College in Owo before proceeding to The Polytechnic, Ibadan for his GCE A level and University of Lagos for his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration. He further got an MBA degree from Ogun State University.

“After the completion of the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in June 1983, young Adelami was enlisted into Federal Civil Service as an Accountant II in December, 1983.

“He resumed to the Treasury Department of the Accountant General of the Federation office and in 1988 he was later posted to the National Assembly Provisional Office, Abuja as one of the pioneer staff of the Constituent Assembly which metamorphosed into the present day National Assembly.

“In the discharge of his duty, Adelami had the singular privilege of setting up the Finance and Accounts Department of the National Assembly as we have come to know it. In 1996, he was invited to help in setting up the Accounts Department of the Petroleum Special Trust Fund.

“After completion of this tasks, he was also beckoned to serve at the Family Support Trust Fund where, again, he helped set up the Finance and Accounts Department. He headed these departments between 1996 and 2000. It is mention-worthy that the project of National Hospital, Abuja was executed and delivered during Adelami’s service period.

“His sterling performances, years of experience and reputation as an astute manager of resources with enviable integrity saw Adelami being recalled to the National Assembly in 2000 to strengthen the Finance Department.

“Three years later, he was made the Head of the Finance and Accounts Department. He remained in this position till 2007 when he was confirmed as a Director.

“In 2014, he was promoted to the position of Secretary (Permanent Secretary), Directorate of Procurement, Estate and Works. A position he held until he was appointed as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

“He remained the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly until his retirement in April 2018.”

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly screening for Adelami, is set for this Thursday.

Following the reading of a letter from Aiyedatiwa, the Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, made the disclosure.

According to Oladiji, the Governor followed Section 191(3)b&c of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He said: “Dr Adelami who hails from Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the State is expected to appear before the House tomorrow, 25th January, 2024 for screening.”